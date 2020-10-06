ODEM (ODE) Price Reaches $0.0269 on Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. ODEM has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $160,878.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODEM has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.61 or 0.04789607 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032533 BTC.

About ODEM

ODE is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

