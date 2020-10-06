Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ORPH) Trading 11.1% Higher

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ORPH) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29). 6,927,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 6,140,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.26).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Omega Diagnostics Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Open Orphan plc develops a data access platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates a virtual rep, a pharmaceutical commercialization platform for rare/orphan disease space; and a health data collection platform. The company also engages in clinical research organization and consultancy business; and orphan drug service business.

