Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Shares Gap Up to $144.50

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.50, but opened at $154.00. Oncimmune shares last traded at $154.20, with a volume of 242,983 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Oncimmune in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.03.

Oncimmune Company Profile (LON:ONC)

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.