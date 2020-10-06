Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $2.08. Oncternal Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 1,119 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

The company has a market cap of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. Analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical (Usa) Shanghai acquired 1,049,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $2,497,374.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hazel M. Aker acquired 41,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,195.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,172,718 shares of company stock worth $2,771,069 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

