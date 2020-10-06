OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

OneSoft Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.46. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 54,800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

