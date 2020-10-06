OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Trading Up 2.9%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 40,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 66,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

OnTheMarket Company Profile (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

