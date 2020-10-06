Oppenheimer Increases Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target to $9.00

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s current price.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of CDXC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 6,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $250.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.75. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 478.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

