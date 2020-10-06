Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.