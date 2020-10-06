Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report sales of $727.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.90 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $615.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $740.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,167 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $12,401,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $9,564,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $6,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $5,517,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.20.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.