Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.75. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 378,173 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

