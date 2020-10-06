Orbit Chain (ORC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $137,289.00

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $225,446.46 and approximately $137,289.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.79 or 0.04811236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032704 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,445,893 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

Orbit Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.