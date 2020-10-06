Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.13 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $92.86 million and $6.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.21 or 0.04856734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032419 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

