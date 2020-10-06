O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $471.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

ORLY stock opened at $459.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,208 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

