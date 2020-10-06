Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.61% of Origin Bancorp worth $23,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OBNK. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.