Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,181. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

