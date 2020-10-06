Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.28. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.77.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.43 million for the quarter.

About Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.