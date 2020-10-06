OWNDATA (OWN) Market Capitalization Tops $213,649.44

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $213,649.44 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00081620 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001008 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021203 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000284 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007859 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.