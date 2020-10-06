Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $2.25. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 17,308 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 383,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $1,364,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

