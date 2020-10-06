Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) Shares Up 0.6%

Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

