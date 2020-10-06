Packer & Co Ltd Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,220,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,881,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 56.5% of Packer & Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Packer & Co Ltd owned about 0.47% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.