Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Down to $108.84

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.84, but opened at $100.01. Palomar shares last traded at $88.91, with a volume of 13,925 shares trading hands.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $208,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $50,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $4,922,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palomar by 31.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Palomar by 42.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Palomar by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

