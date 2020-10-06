Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $5.00. Panthera Resources shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 180,240 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

About Panthera Resources (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

