ParallelCoin (DUO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 65.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001814 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,170.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00446441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.