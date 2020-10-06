Parity Group (LON:PTY) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.75. Parity Group shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.74. The company has a market cap of $8.47 million and a PE ratio of -8.61.

Get Parity Group alerts:

Parity Group (LON:PTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Parity Group (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Parity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.