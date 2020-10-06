Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Exane Derivatives’ 9th Largest Position

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.8% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Paypal were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth about $14,777,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.41. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

