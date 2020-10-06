PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0083

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top and Switcheo Network. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $26,931.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.09 or 0.04809193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032688 BTC.

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,911,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 787,715,761 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

