PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of PDC Energy worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 25,089.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of PDCE opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.