PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.60 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 193.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDSB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.93. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 39.2% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

