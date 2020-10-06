Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.54. Pedevco shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pedevco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pedevco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Pedevco worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

