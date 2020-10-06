Peercoin Market Capitalization Reaches $6.05 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $26,471.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,727.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.02123353 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00561431 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,530,167 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.