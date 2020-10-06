Pensionfund Sabic Buys 1,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

