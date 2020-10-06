Pensionfund Sabic Buys 1,000 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,350,000 after purchasing an additional 53,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after purchasing an additional 216,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

