Pensionfund Sabic Buys 2,200 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,586 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in CyrusOne by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,091 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,811,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in CyrusOne by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,432,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,224,000 after acquiring an additional 824,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,980,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONE stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

