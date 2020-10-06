Pensionfund Sabic Grows Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

