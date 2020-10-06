Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 823.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,716 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,522,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9,027.1% in the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 876,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 51.6% in the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after acquiring an additional 394,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,268,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after acquiring an additional 327,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

SLG opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

