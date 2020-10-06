Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5,381.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

UDR stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

