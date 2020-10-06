Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.56 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,077,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,929,000 after purchasing an additional 880,150 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,330,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $60,815,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

