Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.61 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,278,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $144.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

