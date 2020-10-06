Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 3,000 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 304,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,995 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,297,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

OMC opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

