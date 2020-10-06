Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 5,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews by 649.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Loews by 7.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Loews by 5.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 164,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

