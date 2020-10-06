Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

WU opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

