Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 9,000 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 816,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 70,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.