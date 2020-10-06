Pensionfund Sabic Raises Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NYSE:VNO opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

