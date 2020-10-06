Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.18

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 1385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

