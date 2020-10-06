Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.64

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and traded as high as $37.04. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 12,053 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a market cap of $264.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

