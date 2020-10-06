Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.05

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 5123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 986,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $18,749,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,094 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

