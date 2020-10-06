Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 160,235 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,789,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

