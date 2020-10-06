PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.80. Approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 128.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.