Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSXP. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of PSXP opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.