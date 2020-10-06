Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 224,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 76,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PILBF)

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

